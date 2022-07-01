Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Medicinal Herbs for Immune Defense
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Medicinal Herbs for Immune Defense

104 Trusted Recipes for Fighting Colds, Flus, Fevers, and More

by JJ Pursell

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 2, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Feb 2, 2021

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260662

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Herbal Medications

Description

“Read this to naturally boost your immune system and successfully battle colds and flu.” —All the Good Books

Are you looking for safe and natural ways to support your immune system? Dr. JJ Pursell is here to help with herbal recipes focused on preventing, addressing, and healing hundreds of common health concerns.

Medicinal Herbs for Immune Defense offers recipes that will help you support and build up your immune system, with recipes addressing common health concerns like colds, the flu, bronchitis, coughs, and more. The 104 recipes include capsules, salves, teas, tinctures and more that are safe and easy to create at home. You will also learn how to build a home apothecary and find value in a primer focused on the most powerful herbs. Don’t wait for illness to strike—prevention will always be the best medicine. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“A good resource for an introduction to herbal medicine.” —Booklist

“Read this to naturally boost your immune system and successfully battle colds and flu.” —All the Good Books
“A good resource for an introduction to herbal medicine.” —Booklist

“Read this to naturally boost your immune system and successfully battle colds and flu.” —All the Good Books
Read More Read Less