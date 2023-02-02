Free shipping on orders $35+

Medicinal Herbs for Family Health and Wellness
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Medicinal Herbs for Family Health and Wellness

123 Trusted Recipes for Common Concerns, from Allergies and Asthma to Sunburns and Toothaches

by JJ Pursell

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 2, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Feb 2, 2021

Page Count

264 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643260914

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Herbal Medications

Description

“A great reference for keeping the family healthy using herbal medicine.” —Cultivate to Plate

Are you seeking safe and natural ways to help bolster your family’s health and wellness? Dr. JJ Pursell is here to help with herbal recipes focused on whole-family health.
 
Medicinal Herbs for Family Health and Wellness focuses on natural treatments for women, men, babies, kids, and the elderly. It covers everything from asthma, allergies, and heart health, to pregnancy, lactation, cradle cap, and colic. The 123 recipes include capsules, salves, teas, tinctures and more that are safe and easy to create at home. You will also learn how to build a home apothecary and find value in a primer focused on the most powerful herbs. There is nothing more important than safety when it comes to family, and the trusted advice found in Medicinal Herbs for Family Health and Wellness will provide the assurance you need.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“A good resource for an introduction to herbal medicine.” Booklist

“A great reference for keeping the family healthy using herbal medicine.” —Cultivate to Plate
Read More Read Less