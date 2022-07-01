Description

Are you seeking safe and natural ways to help bolster your family’s health and wellness? Dr. JJ Pursell is here to help with herbal recipes focused on whole-family health.



Medicinal Herbs for Family Health and Wellness focuses on natural treatments for women, men, babies, kids, and the elderly. It covers everything from asthma, allergies, and heart health, to pregnancy, lactation, cradle cap, and colic. The 123 recipes include capsules, salves, teas, tinctures and more that are safe and easy to create at home. You will also learn how to build a home apothecary and find value in a primer focused on the most powerful herbs. There is nothing more important than safety when it comes to family, and the trusted advice found in Medicinal Herbs for Family Health and Wellness will provide the assurance you need.