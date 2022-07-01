“This incredible, in-depth, and easy-to-access resource is a must for all of us who wish to learn more about healing ourselves through the plant world.” —Shiva Rose, actress, activist, and founder of The Local Rose



JJ Pursell, the bestselling author of The Herbal Apothecary, is back with a complete, one-stop resource for herbal remedies that heal and nurture the whole family. Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary offers safe, trusted natural remedies written by a board-certified naturopathic physician. It starts with master recipes for tinctures, salves, teas, capsules, oils, washes, and more. Once you understand how to make these basic formulations, you can access the more than 375 specific recipes that address a range of health concerns from the common cold and headaches to insomnia and digestive issues. Comprehensive, thoroughly researched, and beautifully packaged, Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary will become your go-to guide for sustained health and wellness.

