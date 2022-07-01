Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary
Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary

375 Tinctures, Salves, Teas, Capsules, Oils, and Washes for Whole-Body Health and Wellness

by JJ Pursell

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Mar 5, 2019

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781604698527

Genre

Nonfiction / Medical / Alternative & Complementary Medicine

Description

“This incredible, in-depth, and easy-to-access resource is a must for all of us who wish to learn more about healing ourselves through the plant world.” —Shiva Rose, actress, activist, and founder of The Local Rose

JJ Pursell, the bestselling author of The Herbal Apothecary, is back with a complete, one-stop resource for herbal remedies that heal and nurture the whole family. Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary offers safe, trusted natural remedies written by a board-certified naturopathic physician. It starts with master recipes for tinctures, salves, teas, capsules, oils, washes, and more. Once you understand how to make these basic formulations, you can access the more than 375 specific recipes that address a range of health concerns from the common cold and headaches to insomnia and digestive issues. Comprehensive, thoroughly researched, and beautifully packaged, Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary will become your go-to guide for sustained health and wellness.
 

Praise

“This incredible, in-depth, and easy-to-access resource is a must for all of us who wish to learn more about healing ourselves through the plant world. This is part of the herbal-remedy canon on my kitchen counter.” —Shiva Rose, actress, activist, and founder of The Local Rose

“Divided into logical and practical sections of preparation, botanical information, and recipes, this “how-to” does a superior job of introducing readers to the basics. A solid DIY herbal directory for the home medic and readers of herbalism and natural medicine.” Library Journal
 
