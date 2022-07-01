Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary
375 Tinctures, Salves, Teas, Capsules, Oils, and Washes for Whole-Body Health and Wellness
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 5, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“This incredible, in-depth, and easy-to-access resource is a must for all of us who wish to learn more about healing ourselves through the plant world.” —Shiva Rose, actress, activist, and founder of The Local Rose
JJ Pursell, the bestselling author of The Herbal Apothecary, is back with a complete, one-stop resource for herbal remedies that heal and nurture the whole family. Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary offers safe, trusted natural remedies written by a board-certified naturopathic physician. It starts with master recipes for tinctures, salves, teas, capsules, oils, washes, and more. Once you understand how to make these basic formulations, you can access the more than 375 specific recipes that address a range of health concerns from the common cold and headaches to insomnia and digestive issues. Comprehensive, thoroughly researched, and beautifully packaged, Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary will become your go-to guide for sustained health and wellness.
JJ Pursell, the bestselling author of The Herbal Apothecary, is back with a complete, one-stop resource for herbal remedies that heal and nurture the whole family. Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary offers safe, trusted natural remedies written by a board-certified naturopathic physician. It starts with master recipes for tinctures, salves, teas, capsules, oils, washes, and more. Once you understand how to make these basic formulations, you can access the more than 375 specific recipes that address a range of health concerns from the common cold and headaches to insomnia and digestive issues. Comprehensive, thoroughly researched, and beautifully packaged, Master Recipes from the Herbal Apothecary will become your go-to guide for sustained health and wellness.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“This incredible, in-depth, and easy-to-access resource is a must for all of us who wish to learn more about healing ourselves through the plant world. This is part of the herbal-remedy canon on my kitchen counter.” —Shiva Rose, actress, activist, and founder of The Local Rose
“Divided into logical and practical sections of preparation, botanical information, and recipes, this “how-to” does a superior job of introducing readers to the basics. A solid DIY herbal directory for the home medic and readers of herbalism and natural medicine.” —Library Journal
“Divided into logical and practical sections of preparation, botanical information, and recipes, this “how-to” does a superior job of introducing readers to the basics. A solid DIY herbal directory for the home medic and readers of herbalism and natural medicine.” —Library Journal
“This incredible, in-depth, and easy-to-access resource is a must for all of us who wish to learn more about healing ourselves through the plant world. This is part of the herbal-remedy canon on my kitchen counter.” —Shiva Rose, actress, activist, and founder of The Local Rose
“Divided into logical and practical sections of preparation, botanical information, and recipes, this “how-to” does a superior job of introducing readers to the basics. A solid DIY herbal directory for the home medic and readers of herbalism and natural medicine.” —Library Journal
“Divided into logical and practical sections of preparation, botanical information, and recipes, this “how-to” does a superior job of introducing readers to the basics. A solid DIY herbal directory for the home medic and readers of herbalism and natural medicine.” —Library Journal