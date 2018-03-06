Whether you’re chowing down on fresh seafood, diving into local history, or wandering the waterfront, Moon Savannah reveals the best of this quirky Southern city.
Hitting the road? Try Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip. Seeing more southern cities? Try Moon Atlanta or Moon Charleston.
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity, with color-coded maps of Savannah’s most interesting areas
- See the Sights: Take a guided tour of Fort Pulaski or climb to the top of the Tybee Island Light Station. Stroll bustling downtown Savannah, visit historic gothic cathedrals, and admire classic antebellum architecture. Tour the First African Baptist Church, or take the ferry to Cumberland Island National Seashore, rent a bike, and pedal among the ruins of old mansions
- Get a Taste of the City: Sample classic fried chicken, home-style Southern cooking, and the smokiest slabs of barbecue around
- Bars and Nightlife: Jam to live music at a pub or kick back with the locals at a fun dive bar (and take your beer with you in a to-go cup!)
- Honest Advice: Savannah native Jim Morekis shares a local perspective on his beloved city
- Itineraries and Day Trips: Follow itineraries designed for families, beach lovers, history buffs, foodies, and more, and get outside the city to Hilton Head or the Golden Isles
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
- Handy Tools: Background information on Savannah’s landscape, history, and culture, tips on getting there and getting around, and advice for travelers with disabilities, families with children, seniors, and LGBTQ+ travelers
