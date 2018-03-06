Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Charleston

Moon Charleston

With Hilton Head & the Lowcountry

by

Get to know Charleston’s fun-loving lifestyle, soak up its gothic architecture, and revel in its classic Southern charm with Moon Charleston.
  • Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity, with color-coded maps of Charleston’s most interesting areas
  • See the Sights: Take a guided tour of Fort Sumter or visit the house where Harriet Tubman worked as a nurse. Admire antebellum architecture on the oldest street in the city or stroll along the harbor’s Waterfront Park. Check out the evocative old churches and gothic cemeteries in the French Quarter, or do a little shopping along bustling King Street
  • Get a Taste of the City: Sample freshly-caught seafood, home-style Southern cooking, and the smokiest slabs of barbecue around
  • Bars and Nightlife: Kick back with locals at a dive bar, sip cocktails at a five-star restaurant, or explore the hip Upper King neighborhood
  • Honest Advice: Charleston expert Jim Morekis shares his insider tips
  • Itineraries and Day Trips: Follow itineraries designed for families, beach lovers, history buffs, foodies, and more, and get outside the city to Hilton Head and the Lowcountry
  • Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
  • Handy Tools: Background information on Charleston’s landscape, history, and culture, tips on getting there and getting around, and advice for travelers with disabilities, families with children, seniors, and LGBTQ+ travelers
With Moon Charleston’s local know-how and practical advice, you can plan your trip your way.

Hitting the road? Try Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip. Seeing more southern cities? Try Moon Atlanta or Moon Savannah.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / South Atlantic (dc, De, Fl, Ga, Md, Nc, Sc, Va, Wv)

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 281

ISBN-13: 9781640493070

