Moon Charleston & Savannah


by Jim Morekis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781640493087

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $25.99

ON SALE: October 2nd 2018

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / South Atlantic (dc, De, Fl, Ga, Md, Nc, Sc, Va, Wv)

PAGE COUNT: 400

Whether you’re relaxing on a romantic beach, soaking up the rich history, or reveling in the Southern hospitality, dig into these fun-loving sister cities with Moon Charleston & Savannah.
  • Explore the Cities: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps of both Charleston and Savannah
  • See the Sights: Browse the museums on Savannah’s historic River Street, take a carriage ride through Charleston’s French Quarter, or check out the wares at the Old City Market. Visit Civil War battlefields, check out the First African Baptist Church, and learn about the area’s important African American history
  • Get a Taste of the South: Sample classic shrimp and grits, juicy barbecue, or seafood straight off the boat. Savor innovative cuisine at James Beard Award-winning restaurants, and discover up-and-coming spots focusing on local, sustainable ingredients
  • Bars, Entertainment, and Nightlife: Watch the sunset from a rooftop bar, see what’s on tap at a craft brewery, or mingle with the locals at a French Quarter dive. Catch a live gig from the next big indie band, sip swanky artisan cocktails, or indulge in Savannah’s to-go cup tradition on a stroll through the Historic District
  • Honest Advice: Jim Morekis was born and raised in Savannah and shares his local insight into these beautiful cities
  • Itineraries and Day Trips: Follow itineraries designed for families, beach lovers, history buffs, foodies, and more, and get outside the city with full chapters on Hilton Head and the Lowcountry and the Golden Isles
  • Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
  • Handy Tools: Background information on the area’s landscape, history, and culture, tips on getting there and getting around, and advice for travelers with disabilities, families with children, seniors, and LGBTQ+ travelers
With Moon’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience Charleston and Savannah your way.

