Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Sparkle Box

The Sparkle Box

by

Illustrated by

ECPA Christian Book Award Winner

Discover a faith-centered Christmas tradition for your whole family with The Sparkle Box: a heartwarming story about the power of kindness to transform Christmas. Free Sparkle Box included with every book!

Sam is so excited about Christmas! He’s thinking about his Christmas list and puzzling over a mysterious gift-a sparkly box sitting on the mantel. As Sam and his family participate in holiday activities, they bless others with gifts from the heart: they give mittens to a homeless man, support a clean water charity, and donate blankets. When Sam finally opens the Sparkle Box on Christmas morning, he finds slips of paper that say things like “mittens for those in need.” His smiling parents explain that the papers in the box represent the family’s gifts to Jesus that year. Now in paperback, this heartfelt story will inspire readers to adopt this faith-centered tradition in their own homes, using the included Sparkle Box.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Holidays & Celebrations

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780824956936

WorthyKids Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews