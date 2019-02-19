ECPA Christian Book Award Winner





Discover a faith-centered Christmas tradition for your whole family with The Sparkle Box: a heartwarming story about the power of kindness to transform Christmas. Free Sparkle Box included with every book!





Sam is so excited about Christmas! He’s thinking about his Christmas list and puzzling over a mysterious gift-a sparkly box sitting on the mantel. As Sam and his family participate in holiday activities, they bless others with gifts from the heart: they give mittens to a homeless man, support a clean water charity, and donate blankets. When Sam finally opens the Sparkle Box on Christmas morning, he finds slips of paper that say things like “mittens for those in need.” His smiling parents explain that the papers in the box represent the family’s gifts to Jesus that year. Now in paperback, this heartfelt story will inspire readers to adopt this faith-centered tradition in their own homes, using the included Sparkle Box.