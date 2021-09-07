How to Zoom Your Room

The ultimate users’ guide to curating your zoom background from Room Raters, Twitter’s foremost experts in on-screen décor.
From the virtual office aficionados that brought the world “chord violations,” comes a fun, intuitive gift for anyone who now finds themselves having to participate in digital meetings or calls. With beautiful how-to illustrations recreating schematics and tips from celebrity Room Rater fans including Jonathan Capehart, Valerie Jarrett, Senator Mazie Hirono, and a tour of the presidential office from Michael Beschloss, Room Rater packs an amusing punch as it helps you take stock of your own virtual set-up. The book comes chalk full of practical information that speaks directly to the home office user, including advice for how to avoid common pitfalls such as:
The remote workplace isn't going anywhere, and this book will serve as an essential tool in navigating the new normal. Playful, practical, and highly humorous, this is the perfect gift for any grad or the recently employed in your life.
- Wall Treatments
- Holiday Décor
- Seam Violation
- Backlighting
- And more
