Untitled Natale Nonfiction Book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Untitled Natale Nonfiction Book

A Tool Kit for Unlearning

by Jessica Natale

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549193163

USD: $24.98  /  CAD: $30.98

ON SALE: October 18th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Social Classes & Economic Disparity

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
Knowledge is power. Bring that power to your conversations.

Jess Natale's now-famous Instagram platform grew out of the strong need to combat misinformation; over the course of the past year, @soyouwanttotalkabout has become synonymous with activism, accountability, and reliability, raising the awareness of millions on a daily basis for the causes and voices that most need to be heard.

Presented in the signature style of the Instagram account, So, Let's Talk About It addresses the broader questions and issues that define our country today, including:
  • climate change
  • electoral politics
  • the criminal legal system
  • the death penalty
  • and more
Dynamically presented, these powerful and succinct lessons can help fuel personal activism, prepare the reader for a difficult conversation with family and friends, or serve as a jumping-off point for learning, or in many cases, necessary unlearning.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Jess Natale has established herself and her page, @soyouwanttotalkabout as a powerful force for good. Her unique ability to identify and amplify and even simplify complex social issues has created a movement, raised much needed funds and inspired countless people to take action. If I could clone her I surely would!!!"—Jason Flom
"So, Let's Talk About It is the ultimate guidebook for starting discussions about hard things. In a moment where our nation is deeply polarized, what could be more important than a book that holds your hand and leads you into dialogue?”—MSNBC Columnist Emma Gray
Read More Read Less