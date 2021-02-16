Untitled Natale Nonfiction Book

Knowledge is power. Bring that power to your conversations.
Jess Natale's now-famous Instagram platform grew out of the strong need to combat misinformation; over the course of the past year, @soyouwanttotalkabout has become synonymous with activism, accountability, and reliability, raising the awareness of millions on a daily basis for the causes and voices that most need to be heard.
Presented in the signature style of the Instagram account, So, Let's Talk About It addresses the broader questions and issues that define our country today, including:
- climate change
- electoral politics
- the criminal legal system
- the death penalty
- and more
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Jess Natale has established herself and her page, @soyouwanttotalkabout as a powerful force for good. Her unique ability to identify and amplify and even simplify complex social issues has created a movement, raised much needed funds and inspired countless people to take action. If I could clone her I surely would!!!"—Jason Flom
"So, Let's Talk About It is the ultimate guidebook for starting discussions about hard things. In a moment where our nation is deeply polarized, what could be more important than a book that holds your hand and leads you into dialogue?”—MSNBC Columnist Emma Gray