So, Let's Talk About It
So, Let's Talk About It

A Tool Kit for Unlearning

by Jessica Natale

Voracious

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316268165

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $15.99

ON SALE: October 12th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Social Classes & Economic Disparity

PAGE COUNT: 282

Knowledge is power. Bring that power to your conversations.

Jess Natale's now-famous Instagram platform grew out of the strong need to combat misinformation; over the course of the past year, @soyouwanttotalkabout has become synonymous with activism, accountability, and reliability, raising the awareness of millions on a daily basis for the causes and voices that most need to be heard.

Presented in the signature style of the Instagram account, So, Let's Talk About It addresses the broader questions and issues that define our country today, including:
  • climate change
  • electoral politics
  • the criminal legal system
  • the death penalty
  • and more
Dynamically presented, these powerful and succinct lessons can help fuel personal activism, prepare the reader for a difficult conversation with family and friends, or serve as a jumping-off point for learning, or in many cases, necessary unlearning.
 

What's Inside

