Combat misinformation, educate yourself, and start meaningful conversations with friends and family with the help of So, Let's Talk About It, from the creator of the @soyouwanttotalkabout account



Jess Natale's now-famous Instagram platform grew out of the uncertainty of 2020, and over the course of a couple of months came to be synonymous with social media-based movements focused on accountability, social engagement, and separating facts from misinformation. As Covid-19 affected millions across the country, an administration crumbled at the hands of misinformation and widespread corruption, and a new President and historic Vice President sparked cautious hope throughout the country, Natale’s followers continued to turn to the @soyouwanttotalkabout account for reliable information designed for the millennial consumer. And while the foundation for the account was inextricably linked to the timeliness of its creation, the need for fact-based, dependable information is perennial.



Presented in the signature style of the Instagram account, So, Let's Talk About It addresses the essential questions and issues that define our country today, from electoral politics to the importance of unlearning, in clear, easily digestible and defensible tidbits that can help fuel personal activism, prepare the reader for a difficult conversation with family and friends, or serve as a jumping-off point for further research and understanding.