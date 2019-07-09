Unleash your inner activist with this guided journal, full of 52 prompts and activities to help you get more involved with politics, the environment, social justice, and more!

With so much in need of changing, and so many in need of help, getting involved in a cause can sometimes feel daunting. But it doesn’t need to! Everyday Activist guides readers through 52 prompts and activities — one for each week of the year — to help kick-start their activism.

Ideas on a wide range of topics, from environmental conservation and political engagement to social justice, will help both political newbies and veteran organizers find inspiring ways to get more active in their communities all year long. With an introduction on the history and heritage of community and political organizing, as well as ample space to brainstorm ideas and reflect on your progress, this guided journal is an ideal tool for taking your civic engagement to the next level.