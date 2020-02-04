Get inspired and get ready to hit the road with the ultimate guide to America’s best road trips! The Open Road: 50 Road Trips Across the USA features:

Strategic lists and 50 itineraries: Choose from lists of the best coastal drives, cross-country journeys, trips for kids, glimpses of Americana, and more, organized by region and with flexible options for shortening trips

Choose from lists of the best coastal drives, cross-country journeys, trips for kids, glimpses of Americana, and more, organized by region and with flexible options for shortening trips Can’t-miss stops from coast to coast: Leaf-peep along the Blue Ridge Parkway, look for wildflowers on Arizona’s Apache Trail, or gaze at the mysterious Marfa Lights blinking over the West Texas desert. Snap selfies with kitschy roadside attractions along Route 66, cross the Continental Divide in Colorado, and fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves at your campsite in Big Sur

Leaf-peep along the Blue Ridge Parkway, look for wildflowers on Arizona’s Apache Trail, or gaze at the mysterious Marfa Lights blinking over the West Texas desert. Snap selfies with kitschy roadside attractions along Route 66, cross the Continental Divide in Colorado, and fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves at your campsite in Big Sur The best local flavors: Eat your way through Vermont’s farms, dairies, orchards, and maple houses or indulge in gulf shrimp and fried okra in the South. Sample oysters and craft beers in Oregon or stop for shave ice along the scenic Oahu Coastal Loop

Eat your way through Vermont’s farms, dairies, orchards, and maple houses or indulge in gulf shrimp and fried okra in the South. Sample oysters and craft beers in Oregon or stop for shave ice along the scenic Oahu Coastal Loop Expert advice from seasoned road-tripper Jessica Dunham

from seasoned road-tripper Jessica Dunham Comprehensive planning resources: Easy-to-use maps, helpful info on things to do, lodging, and dining for every route, and clear directions for how to get to each route’s starting point

Easy-to-use maps, helpful info on things to do, lodging, and dining for every route, and clear directions for how to get to each route’s starting point Tips for minimizing your environmental impact throughout, plus a list of electric car charging stations across the country

throughout, plus a list of electric car charging stations across the country Gorgeous, full-color photos and a fold-out map

Essential tips for health and safety on the road, navigating weather conditions, strategies for road-tripping with kids and four-legged friends, and playlists and podcasts to soundtrack your adventure



Whether you’re hugging the coast or driving the Loneliest Road, find your adventure with The Open Road: 50 Road Trips Across the USA.





For more in-depth information on a specific road trip, check out Moon’s bestselling road trip guides.