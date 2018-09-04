Moon Route 66 Road Trip reveals the ins and outs of this iconic highway, from sweeping prairies and retro roadside pit-stops to the stunning vistas of the Southwest. Inside you’ll find:

38 easy-to-use maps detail the existing roads that comprise the original Route 66, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best hikes, bites, roadside curiosities, and more, you can admire extraordinary landscapes like Acoma Pueblo or Joshua Tree National Park, explore big cities like Los Angeles and Chicago, or wander abandoned ghost towns. Immerse yourself in classic Americana with outsider art and kitsch masterpieces, find the most Instagram-worthy retro motels, and sample the breadth of regional cuisine, from deep dish pizza to carne asada

Flexible Itineraries: Moon Route 66 Road Trip covers Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. Drive the entire original Mother Road in two weeks, or follow strategic routes for shorter trips to Chicago, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Santa Fe, and the Grand Canyon, plus side trips to Taos, Las Vegas, Joshua Tree, and Santa Monica

Expert Perspective: Jessica Dunham has driven thousands of miles along the famed highway and provides cultural insight, insider tips, and critical history of the route

Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas and how to avoid traffic, plus tips for driving in different road and weather conditions and suggestions for international visitors, LGBTQ travelers, seniors, road-trippers with kids, and accessibility

With Moon Route 66 Road Trip’s practical tips, detailed itineraries, and tried-and-true expertise, you’re ready to fill up the tank and hit the road.

