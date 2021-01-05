Be immersed in the beautiful illustrations, entertaining activities, and writing prompts in this interactive easy-to-use journal by beloved social media influencer, Jess Conte.





Journal at night before you go to sleep or in the morning while drinking a tea or coffee, or any time you want to escape from your everyday and have some “me time”. Jess touches on topics like your bucket list, current style, travel, family, goals, and your daily life. You will be able to create a keep sake that you’ll want to return to day by day.