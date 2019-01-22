Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Serenity Now! Talking Button
Featuring the voice of Frank Costanza!
Get some “Serenity Now!” with the help of Frank Costanza. Experience instant gratification with this kit inspired by the immortal phrase from one of the greatest TV comedies of all time, Seinfeld. Kit includes:Read More
- “Serenity Now!” button, which plays audio from Seinfeld of Jerry Stiller in the role of Frank Costanza
- 2 magnets
General merchandise
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use