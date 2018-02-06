Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christmas in the Movies
30 Classics to Celebrate the Season
Turner Classic Movies presents a bucket list of the best and most beloved holiday films of all time, complete with spirited commentary, behind-the-scenes stories, and photos spanning eight decades of Christmastime favorites.Read More
Nothing brings the spirit of the season into our hearts quite like a great holiday movie. “Christmas films” come in many shapes and sizes and exist across many genres. Some, like It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story, are perennials, while others, such as Die Hard, have only gradually become yuletide favorites. But they all have one thing in common: they use themes evoked by the holiday period – nostalgia, joy, togetherness, dysfunction, commercialism, or cynicism – as a force in their storytelling.
Turner Classic Movies: Christmas in the Movies showcases the very best among this uniquely spirited strain of cinema. Each film is profiled on what makes it a “Christmas movie,” along with behind-the-scenes stories of its production, reception, and legacy. Complemented by a trove of color and black-and-white photos, Turner Classic Movies: Christmas in the Movies is a glorious salute to a collection of the most treasured films of all time.
Among the 30 films included: The Shop Around the Corner, Holiday Inn, Meet Me in St. Louis, It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, White Christmas, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, Little Women, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Nothing brings the spirit of the season into our hearts quite like a great holiday movie. “Christmas films” come in many shapes and sizes and exist across many genres. Some, like It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story, are perennials, while others, such as Die Hard, have only gradually become yuletide favorites. But they all have one thing in common: they use themes evoked by the holiday period – nostalgia, joy, togetherness, dysfunction, commercialism, or cynicism – as a force in their storytelling.
Turner Classic Movies: Christmas in the Movies showcases the very best among this uniquely spirited strain of cinema. Each film is profiled on what makes it a “Christmas movie,” along with behind-the-scenes stories of its production, reception, and legacy. Complemented by a trove of color and black-and-white photos, Turner Classic Movies: Christmas in the Movies is a glorious salute to a collection of the most treasured films of all time.
Among the 30 films included: The Shop Around the Corner, Holiday Inn, Meet Me in St. Louis, It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, White Christmas, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, Little Women, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Arnold's second book in Running Press' TCM collection is a savvy roundup of seasonal films, with sharp observations about such perennials as Holiday Inn, It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, A Christmas Story, and Elf. Stalwart film buffs will be especially pleased to find essays and rarely-seen photos covering unexpected choices like Miracle on Main Street, Beyond Tomorrow, Trail of Robin Hood, and We're No Angels, among others. (Any book that includes a tribute to Roy Rogers scores points with me.) An exceptionally handsome design in an unusual format (7 ¿ x 8 1/4") makes this an appealing gift. It can adorn your coffee table without taking up too much space."—LeonardMaltin.com
"This volume is a welcome television table companion."-—Booklist
"Christmas in the Movies is a keepsake treasure perfect for gift giving. And it's very likely that if your loved one doesn't watch classic movies that they've seen several of the classic Christmas films listed in the book. It's beautifully designed and I particularly liked its more compact size. If you're looking for a coffee table type book this is not it. It's better suited on your mantle next to your Elf on the shelf and above your Christmas stocking."—Out of the Past blog
"Another handsome, beautifully-illustrated, and affordable entry in Turner Classic Movies' series of books on film history, genres, and trivia, comes just in time for the holidays... Christmas in the Movies is comprehensive, informative, and fun. It might well be the perfect gift this season for the movie lover in your family!"
—Cinema Retro
—Cinema Retro