Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Little Weirds

Little Weirds

by

“Magical” — Mindy Kaling

“Delicious” — Amy Sedaris

“It made me remember I was alive” — George Saunders

Hello! I looked into my brain and found a book. Here it is. Inside you will find:
  • The smell of honeysuckle
  • Heartbreak
  • A French-kissing rabbit
  • A haunted house
  • Death
  • A vagina singing sad old songs
  • Young geraniums in an ancient castle
  • Birth
  • A dog who appears in dreams as a spiritual guide
  • Divorce
  • Electromagnetic energy fields
  • Emotional horniness
  • The ghost of a sea captain
  • And more
I hope you enjoy these little weirds.

Love,

Jenny Slate

Read More

Genre: Fiction / Literary Collections / Essays

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $35 / $44.5 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549142345

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"This book is something new and wonderful--honest, funny, positive, completely original, and inspiring in the very best way: it made me remember I was alive."—George Saunders
"Jenny's writing is magical and stylish, just like her. Each essay in Little Weirds feels like a vivid, cinematic experience, full of original observations and unexpected laughs."—Mindy Kaling
"This book is like a stovetop goulash, delicious and varied ingredients, prepared perfectly and excellent with bread...I'm sorry, I lost track of the simile."—Amy Sedaris
Read More Read Less