Hello! I looked into my brain and found a book. Here it is. Inside you will find:

The smell of honeysuckle

Heartbreak

A French-kissing rabbit

A haunted house

Death

A vagina singing sad old songs

Young geraniums in an ancient castle

Birth

A dog who appears in dreams as a spiritual guide

Divorce

Electromagnetic energy fields

Emotional horniness

The ghost of a sea captain

And more

I hope you enjoy these little weirds.Love,