Fame and obsession collide in this darkly twisted novel featuring a former Hollywood starlet with a devastating secret in this psychological thriller People magazine praises as “fast-paced and involving”, from an incredible new voice in suspense.





I’ve been watched all my life. I’m used to being stared at. Observed. Followed.

Filled with provocative twists and turns as the line between plot and reality blurs in this inventive tour-de-force from breakout writer Jennifer Wolfe.







INCREDIBLE ACCLAIM FOR WATCH THE GIRLS:



“Fast-paced and involving.”— People





“Sibling rivalry and Hollywood obsessions collide…Fast-paced and fraught with suspense, WATCH THE GIRLS unravels like a perfect summer-night movie.” –BookPage



“Has all the nightmare fuel of great horror movie camp mixed with an absorbing mystery….There is no denying WATCH THE GIRLS is “nervously-eat-an-entire-box-of-cookies-without-realizing-it” good.” —Shelf Awareness (STARRED REVIEW)

“A devastating novel that evokes Ingmar Bergman and David Lynch….This disturbing, surrealistic thriller will keep readers spellbound.” —Publishers Weekly (STARRED REVIEW)



Washed up teen star Liv Hendricks quit acting after her beloved younger sister inexplicably disappeared following a Hollywood party gone wrong. Liv barely escaped with her life, and her sister was never heard from again. But all this time, someone’s been waiting patiently to finish what was started…Now fifteen years later, broke and desperate, Liv is forced to return to the spotlight. She crowdfunds a webseries in which she’ll pose as a real-life private detective–a nod to the show she starred on as a teen. When a mysterious donor challenges her to investigate a series of disappearances outside a town made famous by the horror movies filmed there, Liv has no choice but to accept.Liv is given a cryptic first clue:And now a darker game is about to begin. Through social media, someone is leaving breadcrumbs to follow. As Liv makes increasingly disturbing discoveries, her show explodes in popularity. A rapt internet audience is eager to watch it all–perhaps even at the cost of Liv’s own life…