Description

The book we all need for our mental health right now, Stress Resets is a self-help tool to strengthen mental health and resilience with approximately 75 practical, doable, and inviting techniques for managing stress in daily life.



Inspired by a viral piece that clinical psychologist Jenny Taitz wrote for the New York Times, Stress Resets helps readers recognize and understand their daily personal stressors and examine the behaviors they use to cope, which often are not the greatest. To change our repertoire of behaviors, we need to look inward and focus on what we truly want in our lives. In order to stop prioritizing comfort and distraction, we need wiser ways to cope. Taitz offers approximately 75 bite-size, science-backed strategies to get you there, alongside meaningful research, expert interviews, and relatable anecdotes that encourage readers to learn adaptive self-soothing. We can’t always prevent events that triggers our stress, but we all deserve doable, practical ways to recalibrate, slow down, problem-solve, and breathe easier.