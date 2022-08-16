Free shipping on orders $35+

Unlikely Friendships Wall Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Unlikely Friendships Wall Calendar 2023

Heartwarming Photographs Paired with Stories of Interspecies Friendships

by Jennifer S. Holland

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 13, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 13, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516797

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / General

Description

A calendar that surprises, delights, and warms the heart.

A year of classic photographs offering irrefutable testimony to the depths of animals’ emotions and abilities to form close, affectionate bonds—even between species. A tiny, orphaned kitten cuddles up to another orphan, a lonely otter. A tree frog finds the perfect spot to soak up some sun—on the head of a young crocodile. And a Pomeranian and a bunny become fast, furry friends. Each irresistible photograph is accompanied by a detailed caption that tells the creatures’ story and offers fascinating insights into each relationship. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less