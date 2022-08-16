Unlikely Friendships Wall Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 13, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A calendar that surprises, delights, and warms the heart.



A year of classic photographs offering irrefutable testimony to the depths of animals’ emotions and abilities to form close, affectionate bonds—even between species. A tiny, orphaned kitten cuddles up to another orphan, a lonely otter. A tree frog finds the perfect spot to soak up some sun—on the head of a young crocodile. And a Pomeranian and a bunny become fast, furry friends. Each irresistible photograph is accompanied by a detailed caption that tells the creatures’ story and offers fascinating insights into each relationship. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.