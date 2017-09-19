"My book explained what happened and where we need to go from here. Jennifer Palmieri picks up the ball and runs with it in this book. It's about being a woman, working for a woman, and telling the stories of the personal and professional ups and downs that all women need to hear as we chart our individual and collective futures."—Hillary Rodham Clinton

"A powerful, personal, and sometimes painful book written for any woman who has ever thought of becoming a leader. I hope it inspires more women and girls because their voices and their leadership are needed now more than ever."—Madeleine Albright

"With her searing honestly, Jennifer Palmieri writes about loss, despair, and that flicker of hope that keeps us getting up and striving day after day. America's first woman president should keep this book on her desk and read it every morning."—Nicolle Wallace

"DEAR MADAM PRESIDENT is a book that every parent should encourage their daughters-and their sons-to read."—Cory Booker

""Our first woman president, whomever she may be, will no doubt be wise and open enough to seek advice from the best in the business. The advice and insights Jennifer Palmieri has garnered from years on the frontlines of politics and life will make any leader better."—Maria Shriver

"With fascinating insight and daring optimism, DEAR MADAM PRESIDENT imagines an empowering new future for women. Jennifer Palmieri offers a fresh and inspiring perspective that will speak to women determined to a make a difference in the world. I didn't put it down."—Laurene Powell Jobs

"As Palmieri sifts through the Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and loss, she brilliantly addresses the book to a future female leader of the US. Reading it was much like reliving the 2016 election: waves of frustration, double standards to hurdle, the repeated reminder that it is nearly impossible to be a woman in a man's world. But 'nearly impossible' is not 'impossible', and as I turned the last page, I was reminded of something in painfully short supply these days: hope."—Jodi Picoult