Moon Baja
Tijuana to Los Cabos
Wild ocean, rugged desert mountains, and a wealth of culinary delights: Immerse yourself in this colorful peninsula with Moon Baja. Inside you’ll find:
- Strategic itineraries for road-trippers, foodies, ocean adventurers, and more, whether you’re spending a few days or a few weeks in Baja
- The top activities and unique experiences: Cruise down Mexico’s Highway 1 with endless desert as a backdrop and the warm Baja breeze on your face. Sip cerveza from your hammock or take a Panga ride to see dolphins, whales, and sharks in the Sea of Cortez. Shop for beautiful artisan goods in Loreto and make a bonfire on the beach as the sun sets over the ocean
- The best local flavors: Go wine tasting in Ensenada, sample the freshest fish tacos on the beaches of Los Cabos, and check out the trendy street food and craft beer scenes in Tijuana
- Road trips including Tijuana to Tecate, the Cabo Loop, a classic Baja road trip, and four-day getaways explore the best of Tijuana, Ensenada, Valle de Guadalupe, Los Cabos, Todo Santos, and more
- Honest advice from local tour guide Jennifer Kramer
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Helpful background on the landscape, culture, history, and environment, plus tips for health and safety, how to get around, and a handy Spanish phrasebook
Experience the best of Baja with Moon.
