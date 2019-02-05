Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Spirit Riding Free: Merry Christmas!

Spirit Riding Free: Merry Christmas!

by

Celebrate the holidays in Miradero with the PALs and their horses, Spirit, Chica Linda, and Boomerang in this leveled reader based on DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free, now streaming on Netflix!

It’s Christmastime in Miradero! Lucky is excited, but a snowstorm might ruin the celebration. Everything is covered in ice, and everyone’s presents are stuck in the mountains! Can Lucky and her PALs save the day?

Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2019 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316491013

LB Kids Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Buy Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Apple Books
Google Play
Kobo
Ebooks.com

Meet The Author: Jennifer Fox

Jennifer Fox has worked as a children’s book editor and writer since 1998. She has adapted and ghostwritten more than eighty books for children in a range of formats and series, including Spirit Riding Free, My Little Pony, and Teen Titans Go!. Her passion is creating books with a humorous, quirky bent that often celebrate introverts and underdogs. She loves to read graphic novels and nonfiction-including history, biographies, and science-and can recite the preamble to the Constitution by heart. Jennifer lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two sons.

Discover More