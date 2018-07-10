Spirit Riding Free: Meet the PALs
Spirit Riding Free: Meet the PALs

by Jennifer Fox

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316487436

USD: $4.99  /  CAD: $5.99

ON SALE: March 5th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure / General

PAGE COUNT: 32

Meet Miradero’s best PALs, Lucky, Pru, and Abigail, in the first leveled reader inspired by DreamWorksSpirit Riding Free! Alongside their horses, Spirit, Chica Linda, and Boomerang, the PALs go on adventures while exploring their frontier town.

Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 1: Reading Together: read short words in simple sentence structures to begin a reader’s journey.

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2019 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Meet The Author: Jennifer Fox

Jennifer Fox has worked as a children’s book editor and writer since 1998. She has adapted and ghostwritten more than eighty books for children in a range of formats and series, including Spirit Riding Free, My Little Pony, and Teen Titans Go!. Her passion is creating books with a humorous, quirky bent that often celebrate introverts and underdogs. She loves to read graphic novels and nonfiction-including history, biographies, and science-and can recite the preamble to the Constitution by heart. Jennifer lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two sons.
