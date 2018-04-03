Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Little Pony: Meet the New Class
Princess Twilight Sparkle is opening a School of Friendship! Will her students get along? Meet the class and find out!
An exciting leveled reader based on the new season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!
Passport to Reading Level 1
©2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use