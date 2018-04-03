Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Little Pony: Meet the New Class

Princess Twilight Sparkle is opening a School of Friendship! Will her students get along? Meet the class and find out!

An exciting leveled reader based on the new season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!

Passport to Reading Level 1

©2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $4.99 / $6.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316413459

