My Little Pony: Best Gift Ever: A Present for Everypony

Hearth’s Warming Eve is almost here! The ponies are trying to find perfect gifts, but it is harder than they thought! Will they find what they are looking for, or will the celebration be a disaster?

An exciting leveled reader based on the upcoming holiday special My Little Pony: Best Gift Ever!

Passport to Reading Level 1

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $4.99 / $6.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316525978

Passport to Reading Level 1