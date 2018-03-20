Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Little Pony: Best Gift Ever: A Present for Everypony
Hearth’s Warming Eve is almost here! The ponies are trying to find perfect gifts, but it is harder than they thought! Will they find what they are looking for, or will the celebration be a disaster?
An exciting leveled reader based on the upcoming holiday special My Little Pony: Best Gift Ever!
Passport to Reading Level 1
©2018 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
