Whether you’re sipping Czech beer with locals or exploring hilltop castles, get to know these fairytale cities with Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible itineraries for 1 to 5 days in Prague, Vienna, and Budapest that can be combined into a longer trip

Strategic advice for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more

for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Enjoy classical music in Vienna, wander through labyrinthine Habsburg palaces, or soak in Budapest’s thermal Széchenyi baths. Hike through the Vienna Woods or bike through the Wachau Valley, where ruined castles, vineyards, and rolling hills line the banks of the Danube. Admire the works of Klimt and Schiele in Vienna’s glamorous galleries, take in the festive atmosphere at Prague’s Christmas markets, and walk across the romantic Charles Bridge as the sun sets over the Vltava

The best local flavors: Sip a Melange in a cozy booth of a classic Viennese coffeehouse, sample local wine at a Hungarian vineyard, and kick back with a pint of pilsner at one of Prague's beer gardens

Ideas for side trips from each city, including Liberec, Danube Bend, Lake Balaton, and the Kutná Hore Bone Church

Honest insight from Budapest local Jennifer Walker and Prague local Auburn Scallon

from Budapest local Jennifer Walker and Prague local Auburn Scallon Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each city

Handy tools such as visa information, Hungarian, German, and Czech phrasebooks, and tips for traveling with children or as a senior

Experience the best of these three cities at your own pace with Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest.

