LINE FRIENDS: I Love You Beary Much
LINE FRIENDS: I Love You Beary Much

BROWN & FRIENDS Little Book of Happiness

by

Illustrated by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316167956

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: October 26th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

PAGE COUNT: 48

Hardcover
A vibrant, giftable book about friendship and love, based on the adorable lifestyle brand LINE FRIENDS: BROWN & FRIENDS. Perfect for fans of Pusheen, Hello Kitty, and Gudetama, and Valentine's promotions.

Share your love of love and friendship with this adorable, full-color giftable book from Brown, Cony, Sally, and the rest of the BROWN & FRIENDS squad. Filled with inspirational quotes, advice, lessons and kawaii illustrations that will lift anyone's spirit and make them smile.

Give the gift of love with this full-color book celebrating self-love and #friendshipgoals.

©LINE

