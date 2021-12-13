LINE FRIENDS: BROWN & FRIENDS: Trick or Treat Yourself
LINE FRIENDS: BROWN & FRIENDS: Trick or Treat Yourself

A Little Book of Mischief

by Jenne Simon

Illustrated by LINE FRIENDS Inc.

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316423168

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $10.99

ON SALE: August 2nd 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

PAGE COUNT: 48

ebook
A vibrant, giftable book about the spookiest time of year, based on the adorable lifestyle brand LINE FRIENDS: BROWN & FRIENDS. 

Share your love of tricks and treats with this adorable, full-color giftable book from Brown, Cony, Sally, and the rest of the BROWN & FRIENDS squad. Filled with inspirational quotes, advice, lessons and kawaii illustrations that will lift anyone's spirit and make them smile.

Give the gift of Halloween with this full-color book celebrating all things spooky, but not scary!

©LINE

