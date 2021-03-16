LINE FRIENDS: BROWN & FRIENDS: I Love You Beary Much
A Little Book of Happiness

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316304757

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $10.99

ON SALE: October 26th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

PAGE COUNT: 48

A vibrant, giftable book about friendship and love, based on the adorable lifestyle brand LINE FRIENDS: BROWN & FRIENDS. Perfect for fans of Pusheen, Hello Kitty, and Gudetama, and Valentine's promotions.

Share your love of love and friendship with this adorable, full-color giftable book from Brown, Cony, Sally, and the rest of the BROWN & FRIENDS squad. Filled with inspirational quotes, advice, lessons and kawaii illustrations that will lift anyone's spirit and make them smile.

Give the gift of love with this full-color book celebrating self-love and #friendshipgoals.

©LINE

