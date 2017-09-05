Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Reykjavik

Moon Reykjavik

by

With world-class modern art and architecture, top-notch restaurants, and pulsing nightlife, little Reykjavík makes a big impression. Travel to Iceland’s capital with Moon Reykjavík. Inside you’ll find:
  • A flexible four-day itinerary that can be adapted for your timeline, plus side trips to nearby Mossfellsbær, Hafnarfjödur, the Reykjanes Peninsula, and the Golden Circle
  • Strategic advice for foodies, nightlife-seekers, outdoor adventurers, and more
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Trek to lava caves, geothermal pools, and waterfalls on the Golden Circle tour. See incredible collections of ancient and modern works at the National Gallery of Iceland, then snag a reservation at a trendy restaurant for the freshest catch. After dark, explore the best dance clubs, live music venues, and pubs in Reykjavík. Hike the basalt rocks of Mount Esja, soak in the famous Blue Lagoon, or spot minke whales, orcas, humpbacks, or even blue whales on a whale-watching tour
  • Local tips from expat Jenna Gottlieb on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Essential insight on the landscape, culture, and history, as well as resources like an Icelandic phrasebook
With Moon Reykjavík’s practical tips and an insider’s view on the best things to do and see, you can plan your trip your way.

Expanding your trip? Try Moon Iceland. Exploring Europe? Check out Moon Ireland or Moon Norway.
Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Iceland & Greenland

On Sale: May 15th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 136

ISBN-13: 9781640496651

Moon Travel logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide