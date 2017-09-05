Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Reykjavik
With world-class modern art and architecture, top-notch restaurants, and pulsing nightlife, little Reykjavík makes a big impression. Travel to Iceland’s capital with Moon Reykjavík. Inside you’ll find:Read More
Expanding your trip? Try Moon Iceland. Exploring Europe? Check out Moon Ireland or Moon Norway.
- A flexible four-day itinerary that can be adapted for your timeline, plus side trips to nearby Mossfellsbær, Hafnarfjödur, the Reykjanes Peninsula, and the Golden Circle
- Strategic advice for foodies, nightlife-seekers, outdoor adventurers, and more
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Trek to lava caves, geothermal pools, and waterfalls on the Golden Circle tour. See incredible collections of ancient and modern works at the National Gallery of Iceland, then snag a reservation at a trendy restaurant for the freshest catch. After dark, explore the best dance clubs, live music venues, and pubs in Reykjavík. Hike the basalt rocks of Mount Esja, soak in the famous Blue Lagoon, or spot minke whales, orcas, humpbacks, or even blue whales on a whale-watching tour
- Local tips from expat Jenna Gottlieb on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Essential insight on the landscape, culture, and history, as well as resources like an Icelandic phrasebook
Expanding your trip? Try Moon Iceland. Exploring Europe? Check out Moon Ireland or Moon Norway.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use