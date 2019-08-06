Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Iceland
Breathtaking landscapes, unrivaled trekking, and the creative spirit of Reykjavík: experience it all with Moon Iceland. Inside you'll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from a three-day Reykjavík getaway to a week-long road trip on the famed Ring Road, designed for outdoor adventurers, culture and history buffs, wildlife lovers, and more
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss highlights: Drive through stark and beautiful tundra and bask in the shimmering glow of the northern lights. Stroll Reykjavík’s busy streets, spend an evening hopping among galleries and intimate concert venues, and kick back with a handcrafted Icelandic beer
- The top outdoor activities: Go whale watching or spot arctic wildlife like puffins and reindeer. Trek across a glacier, hike the rim of a remote volcano, and relax in the milky blue waters of the Blue Lagoon. Explore crystalline ice caves and mineral-rich lava tubes and catch a rainbow appearing over a thundering waterfall
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Honest advice from local author Jenna Gottlieb on where to eat, where to stay, and when to go, including insight on traveling during the winter
- Handy tools including an Icelandic phrasebook and critical background information on the landscape, culture, history, and environment
