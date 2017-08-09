Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Iceland

Moon Iceland

by

Explore Your World Your Way with Moon Travel Guides!

In Iceland, fire and ice meet at the top of the world. Explore it all with Moon Iceland. Inside you’ll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries, from a three-day getaway to Reykjavík to a week-long road trip on the famed Ring Road, designed for outdoor adventurers, culture and history buffs, wildlife lovers, and more
  • Unique experiences and can’t-miss activities: Walk across a glacier, hike the rim of a remote volcano, and relax in the milky blue waters of the Blue Lagoon. Drive the Ring Road through stark and beautiful tundra, explore crystalline ice caves and mineral-rich lava tubes, and catch a rainbow appearing over a thundering waterfall. Go whale watching, spot arctic wildlife like puffins and reindeer, and bask in the shimmering glow of the northern lights. Stroll Reykjavík’s busy streets, explore incredible museums, unique galleries, and intimate concert venues, and wind down with a handcrafted Icelandic beer
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Honest advice from local author Jenna Gottlieb on where to eat, where to stay, and when to go, including insight on traveling during the winter
  • Handy tools including an Icelandic phrasebook and critical background information on the landscape, culture, history, and environment
With Moon Iceland’s practical tips, myriad activities, and an insider’s view on the best things to do and see, you can plan your trip your way.

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Iceland & Greenland

On Sale: April 17th 2018

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 281

ISBN-13: 9781640494220

