Moon Joshua Tree & Palm Springs
From the resort chic pools of Palm Springs to the rugged alien beauty of Joshua Tree National Park, soak up the California sunshine with Moon Palm Springs & Joshua Tree. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from relaxing weekends in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley to the week-long best of Joshua Tree National Park
- The best hikes in Palm Springs and Joshua Tree marked with mileage, duration, difficulty level, and elevation gain, plus trailheads and detailed directions
- Top activities and unique experiences: Hike through shady canyons to a rare desert waterfall, trek part of the Pacific Crest Trail on a day trip to the Sand to Snow National Monument, or take a tram up snow-capped mountains. Try a rejuvenating sound bath, soak in serene hot springs, and discover hidden fan palm oases. Admire mid-century architecture and sip retro-chic cocktails in Rat-Pack-era hangouts, and sample the best of the party scene, from poolside resorts and live music venues to wild west saloons
- Insider advice from SoCal local Jenna Blough on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around, including how to get to Joshua Tree and Palm Springs from Los Angeles
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and culture and tips for families, seniors, LGBTQ travelers, and visitors with disabilities
