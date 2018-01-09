Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Death Valley National Park
Trek across the salt flats, scale the towering rocks, and explore the marble canyons of this otherworldly landscape with Moon Death Valley National Park. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Flexible, strategic itineraries, ranging from one day in the park to a week-long trip, designed for day-hikers, road-trippers, outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more
- The top experiences and unique ideas for exploring Death Valley: Hike through forested trails to sweeping canyon views, and discover abandoned mining camps, remote ghost towns, and hidden springs. Go four-wheeling in rugged backcountry, or cruise along Badwater Basin Road to check out iconic sights like the Devil’s Golf Course, Artist’s Drive, and Zabriskie Point. Admire surreal salt flats, ethereal rock formations, colorful mosaic stone, and sculpted sand dunes, and find the best vistas for that perfect sunset photo-op
- Practical tips for hiking, four-wheel driving, camping, and other recreation, plus information on the right gear to pack for the desert
- Detailed hike descriptions with mileage, elevation gains, difficulty ratings, and trailhead directions
- Honest advice from Death Valley expert Jenna Blough on when to go and where to stay, whether you’re pitching the tent, parking the RV, or bedding down at a hotel
- Up-to-date information on park fees, passes, and reservations, plus strategies for getting to Death Valley National Park
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Coverage of gateway towns and excursions beyond the park, including the John Muir Wilderness, the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, and the Trona Pinnacles
- Recommendations for families, seniors, international visitors, and travelers with disabilities
- Thorough background on Death Valley’s wildlife, terrain, culture, and history
With Moon’s practical tips and expert know-how, you can experience Death Valley your way.
Exploring more of the West? Try Moon California Road Trip, Moon Palm Springs & Joshua Tree or Moon Nevada.
For full coverage of America’s national parks, check out Moon USA National Parks: The Complete Guide to All 59 National Parks.
Special ebook features:
- Easily navigate listings with quick searches, plus website links and zoom-in maps and images
- Personalize your guide by adding notes and bookmarks
