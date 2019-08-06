Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Underwear!
Bare bear! Stop right there! Underwear!
Under where?
So begins the dialogue between a tired bear dad and a rambunctious bear cub who would rather play with his tighty whities than get into bed. Underwear makes great hair. It can even turn one into a superber, or a goggle-wearing swimming bear. But beware of a big scare! Rhymes, homonyms, and conjunctions abound in this perfect read-aloud whose primary purpose is to make bedtime fun.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
*"The cub's unbridled enthusiasm and vibrant imagination will keep kids in stitches . . . Facial features and body language are spot-on, and the rollicking rhymes are the icing on the cake. This will be a riotous hit wherever it's shared . . ."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)