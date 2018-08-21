Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

So begins the dialogue between a tired bear dad and a rambunctious bear cub who would rather play with his tighty whities than get into bed. Underwear makes great hair. It can even turn one into a superber, or a goggle-wearing swimming bear. But beware of a big scare! Rhymes, homonyms, and conjunctions abound in this book that could be used to teach reading, but its primary purpose is to make bedtime fun.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Clothing & Dress

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $12.99 / $13.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368027939

*"The cub's unbridled enthusiasm and vibrant imagination will keep kids in stitches . . . Facial features and body language are spot-on, and the rollicking rhymes are the icing on the cake. This will be a riotous hit wherever it's shared . . ."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
