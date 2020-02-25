Swim Swim Sink

New happy flock. All feeling fine.





Until, that is, the last ducking sinks when she should swim. Let’s try that again . . . and again and again. All this sinking is ruining the rhyme!





Little ones will love following the antics of these adorable ducklings, and parents will enjoy the way the book goes off the rails halfway through. Everyone will laugh at the tiny ducky’s string of failures and cheer when it comes up with the best solution of all.