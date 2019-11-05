Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
You Are a Badass®
How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life
- Identify and change the self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviors that stop you from getting what you want,
- Create a life you totally love. And create it NOW, and
- Make some damn money already. The kind you’ve never made before.
Edition: Unabridged
