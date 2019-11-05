Packed with humor, inspiration, and advice, You Are a Badass is the #1 New York Times bestselling self-help book that teaches you how to get better without getting busted.

In this refreshingly entertaining how-to guide, bestselling author and world-traveling success coach, Jen Sincero, serves up twenty-seven bite-sized chapters full of hilariously inspiring stories, sage advice, easy exercises, and the occasional swear word, helping you to:

Identify and change the self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviors that stop you from getting what you want,

Create a life you totally love. And create it NOW, and

Make some damn money already. The kind you’ve never made before.



By the end of You Are a Badass, you’ll understand why you are how you are, how to love what you can’t change, how to change what you don’t love, and how to use The Force to kick some serious ass.





*NEW AUDIO EDITION* – This audiobook is read by the author in a fresh new unabridged production, and features an exclusive interview with the author.



