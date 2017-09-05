Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon New England
Explore the best of New England's historic cities, admire the famed fall foliage, and stroll the stunning coastline with Moon New England.
Hitting the road? Try Moon New England Road Trip. Looking for more New England? Try Moon Boston or Moon Vermont.
- Flexible itineraries for every season, including quick weekend getaways from Boston and New York and two weeks exploring all of New England
- Strategic advice for foliage-seekers, beach bums, winter sports enthusiasts, foodies, and more
- Can’t-miss highlights and unique experiences: Catch America’s first sunrise at Acadia, or hike the rocky landscape of the White Mountain Peaks. Sample your way through craft breweries, or sip chowder in America’s oldest restaurant. Explore rolling dunes and sandy beaches at Cape Cod, and find the best local seafood shack for lobster rolls, fresh-shucked oysters, and piles of fried clams. Follow in the footsteps of the founders on Boston’s Freedom Trail, or gaze at glamorous 19th-century mansions in Newport. Hit the top slopes in the region for skiing and snowboarding, or watch the changing leaves paint the landscape in red and gold
- Expert advice from Vermont local Jen Rose Smith on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed regional and city maps throughout
- Thorough background on the wildlife, landscape, climate, and local culture
- Recommendations for families with children, international visitors, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and more
- Focused coverage of Boston, Cape Cod and the Islands, the Berkshires, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire’s Seacoast and Lakes Region, New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Coastal Maine, and Acadia National Park
