Moon Maine, Vermont & New Hampshire
Winter skiing, spring wildflowers, summertime beaches, or autumnal foliage: no matter the season, Moon Maine, Vermont & New Hampshire reveals the best of these New England gems. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Strategic, flexible itineraries designed for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, foodies, and more, including a week-long road trip covering Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire
- The top sights and unique experiences: See the fall foliage paint the landscape red and gold, and wander through a small-town harvest festival. Wade through tide pools in Acadia National Park, or hike the rocky landscapes of White Mountains. Sip your way through Burlington’s breweries, or sample local flavors at the Brattleboro farmers market. Catch the sunrise at a picturesque lighthouse, relax on miles of sandy coastline, and line up with the locals for lobster rolls, fresh-shucked oysters, and fried clams. Go skiing in the Green Mountains, or cozy up for an old-fashioned sleigh ride through the snow
- Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from Vermont local Jen Rose Smith
- Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the wildlife, landscape, climate, and local culture
- Recommendations for families, international visitors, travelers with disabilities, and more
