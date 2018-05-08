Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Buck Denver's Bible Coloring Book

Buck Denver's Bible Coloring Book

New Testament Stories

Color your way through well-known New Testament Bible stories and bring the journey of Jesus and his disciples to life at the kitchen table!

This coloring book contains Bible stories and scripture on every page to enhance your child’s coloring adventure through God’s story. Featuring beloved characters from the bestselling video series Buck Denver Asks…What’s in the Bible?, this collection is sure to bring hours of fun and connection for your family.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Games & Activities

On Sale: January 8th 2019

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 64

ISBN-13: 9781546009931

JellyTelly Press
Trade Paperback
