10 Days to a Less Defiant Child, second edition
The Breakthrough Program for Overcoming Your Child's Difficult Behavior
The popular, powerful guide to help parents regain control over a defiant child or teenager
Occasional clashes between parents and children are not uncommon, but when defiant behavior-including tantrums, resistance to chores, and negativity-becomes chronic, it causes big problems within the family. In 10 Days to a Less Defiant Child, family and child psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein shares a groundbreaking ten-day program to help parents understand their child’s behavior and regain control of their household.
In this updated edition, parents will learn how to face new challenges, including defiance resulting from excessive technology use (even to the point of addiction) and the stress of modern family life. Dr. Bernstein explains what causes defiance in kids and why it’s so destructive to the family, then offers parents a step-by-step guide on how to reduce conflict and end upsetting behaviors.
Edition: Unabridged
