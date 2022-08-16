Free shipping on orders $35+
A Year of Football Trivia! Page-A-Day Calendar 2023
League Leader, Famous Firsts, Immortal Records & Dubious Distinctions
Description
The stats, the amazing plays, the personalities, the shocking Hail Marys, and the most memorable Super Bowl moments.
True or False: The Sugar Bowl has always been played in New Orleans. (False: On January 2, 2006, it was moved to Atlanta due to Hurricane Katrina–inflicted damage to the Superdome.) Blowouts, including the New York Giants’ 49–3 rout of the 49ers in the 1987 NFC divisional playoffs. College Ball: Which college has had the most consensus All-Americans? (Notre Dame, with 86.) Plus Immortal Records, League History, All-Time Greats, and football quotes: “I resigned as the Broncos head coach because of illness and fatigue. The fans were sick and tired of me.”—Coach John Ralston. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
