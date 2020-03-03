With this essential guide from a successful businessman, start living with intention and abundance by mapping out your B.E.S.T. life of Balance, Excellence, Service, and Truth.





Be Your Best is a different kind of book on how to live the best life you possibly can. When you lead yourself well, you create a legacy through which others inherit your character, wisdom, and values that help them on their way.

While there are numerous podcasts and TED talks that speak about leading others and developing leaders, there are far fewer on the importance of leading yourself. Jeff Reeter will show you how to develop a customized game plan to reach your individual goals and dreams.