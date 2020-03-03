Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Be Your Best

Choosing an Intentional Life Through Balance, Excellence, Service, and Truth

by

With

With this essential guide from a successful businessman, start living with intention and abundance by mapping out your B.E.S.T. life of Balance, Excellence, Service, and Truth.

While there are numerous podcasts and TED talks that speak about leading others and developing leaders, there are far fewer on the importance of leading yourself. Jeff Reeter will show you how to develop a customized game plan to reach your individual goals and dreams.

Be Your Best is a different kind of book on how to live the best life you possibly can. When you lead yourself well, you create a legacy through which others inherit your character, wisdom, and values that help them on their way.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

On Sale: November 17th 2020

Price: $26 / $33 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9781546036920

