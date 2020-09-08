Charming small towns, verdant rainforests, rocky coastline, and mountain meadows: experience the surreal beauty and endless adventure of the Pacific Northwest Moon Olympic Peninsula. Inside you'll find:

Flexible itineraries, from a weekend in Olympic National Park to a week-long tour of the peninsula, for outdoors enthusiasts, families with kids, and more

from a weekend in to a week-long tour of the peninsula, for outdoors enthusiasts, families with kids, and more Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Tour the oldest lighthouse on the Puget Sound, explore Kurt Cobain's hometown, or immerse yourself in the region's rich maritime history. Dig for a dinner of fresh razor clams in the wet coastal sand and savor fresh-caught Dungeness crab. Stroll through a fragrant lavender farm, shop for handcrafted goods, or peruse small-town galleries for local art. Sample one-of-a-kind red blends and fruit wines or kick back with a local brew and some jazz music

Tour the oldest lighthouse on the Puget Sound, explore Kurt Cobain's hometown, or immerse yourself in the region's rich maritime history. Dig for a dinner of fresh razor clams in the wet coastal sand and savor fresh-caught Dungeness crab. Stroll through a fragrant lavender farm, shop for handcrafted goods, or peruse small-town galleries for local art. Sample one-of-a-kind red blends and fruit wines or kick back with a local brew and some jazz music The best hikes of the Olympic Peninsula: Find your adventure with hike descriptions, directions, difficulty ratings, and elevation gains

Find your adventure with hike descriptions, directions, difficulty ratings, and elevation gains Outdoor adventures: Wander through the ethereal Hoh Rain Forest, marvel at the panoramic views from Hurricane Ridge, or hike through the old-growth forests of Olympic National Park. Take a waterfall-filled backpacking trek through the Sawtooth Mountains, camp on the banks of the Skokomish River, and soak in the restorative waters of the Olympic Hot Springs. Spot hundreds of species of birds in the largest natural sand spit in the world or study starfish and sea stacks on the rugged northern coast

Wander through the ethereal Hoh Rain Forest, marvel at the panoramic views from Hurricane Ridge, or hike through the old-growth forests of Olympic National Park. Take a waterfall-filled backpacking trek through the Sawtooth Mountains, camp on the banks of the Skokomish River, and soak in the restorative waters of the Olympic Hot Springs. Spot hundreds of species of birds in the largest natural sand spit in the world or study starfish and sea stacks on the rugged northern coast Local insight from Washington-born journalist Jeff Burlingame on when to go, where to stay, and what to bring

from Washington-born journalist Jeff Burlingame on when to go, where to stay, and what to bring Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Helpful background on the landscape, wildlife, climate, and local culture, plus tips on getting around the peninsula

With Moon Olympic Peninsula's practical tips and expert advice, you can plan your trip your way.

Want more of the great outdoors? Try Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking. Exploring the Pacific Northwest? Try Moon Pacific Northwest Road Trip, Moon Coastal Oregon, or Moon Seattle.